Gladiator II has already been released in some foreign places, including Korea. In Korea, the movie, directed by Paul Mescal, is enjoying a favorable position in the local box office chart. The fan reactions have been positive, and the film will open in North America and other places this coming Friday. But ahead of that, let’s take a look at its performance at the Korean box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The critics have rated it a strong 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, and they have certified it as Fresh. They said, “Echoing its predecessor while upping the bloodsport and camp, Gladiator II is an action extravaganza that derives much of its strength and honor from Denzel Washington’s scene-stealing performance.” It is the sequel to the 2000 film Gladiator by Ridley Scott, and the sequel has been released after over two decades. The original movie was led by Russell Crowe and here Paul plays his son.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Gladiator II remained at #1 even on its third day at the box office in Korea. It kept 35.9% of the market share but collected only $457K on Friday. The film experienced a hike of 38.1% from Thursday and reached a $1.3 million cume in three days.

The report further stated that Paul Mescal’s film attracted 187K moviegoers to the theatres in three days. Word of mouth for this Ridley Scott-helmed epic saga is positive, and it is expected that it will benefit from that. The movie received a 9.0 Golden Egg on CGV, equivalent to getting an A- on CinemaScore. On Megabox, the film has received an 8.4. It is reportedly eyeing a $2.5 million to $3.5 million debut weekend in Korea.

More about the movie –

The film’s synopsis states, “Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return Rome’s glory to its people.”

Gladiator II will be released in the US on November 22. It features Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

