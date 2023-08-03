Samuel L Jackson needs no introduction. The actor – who is world famous thanks to starring as Nick Fury in several Marvel films has been part of the Star Wars films (he played Mace Windu) and has grossed billions of dollars in box-office revenue. This earned him the title of ‘highest grossing star,’; however, he once lost it to another megastar and tried to join his film franchise to snatch it back.

Yes. As per an old interview with Jackson, he wasn’t the highest-grossing star at the box office when Indiana Jones: Raiders Of The Lost Ark was being made. This was because ‘Indiana’ Harrison Ford beat him to the title with more successful projects, including the Star Wars films – where he played Han Solo and the Indiana Jones film franchises, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So what did Samuel L Jackson do to try and get by the title? Well, the Avengers’ boss contacted filmmaker George Lucas – the creator of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, for help. During an August 2007 conversation with the Irish Examiner, Jackson got candid about wanting to join Harrison Ford’s fourth Indiana Jones film in order to reclaim the title of ‘highest grossing star.’ Recalling asking Lucas if he could join the franchise, Marvel’s Nick Fury explained, “George said, `Well, if you wanna stay in front of Harrison then we’ve got to figure out a way to get you in Raiders (of The Lost Ark).”

Samuel L Jackson continued, “So now they’re shooting Raiders and I’ve been calling him; he won’t return my calls. Can you believe that? He’s dogging me. All I want to do is run across screen, I don’t have to say anything. I just wanna run through the movie, get my name in the credits, so I can stay in front of Harrison.”

Over the years, Samuel and Harrison have been successfully fighting to keep the title.

On the work front, Harrison Ford was last seen playing the titular role in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He next will be seen in Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World playing Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross – the film is scheduled to release in 2024. On the other hand, Samuel L Jackson was recently seen as Nick Fury in the Marvel miniseries Secret Invasion. His upcoming outings include The Kill Room, The Marvels, Argylle, Garfield, the Piano Lesson and more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook’s History-Making Achievement Missed By Guinness World Records? Fans Demand A Sincere Apology From The Record Label

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News