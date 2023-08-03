Former p*rn star Mia Khalifa was all over the Internet when she decided to hop on her TikTok account and drop some knowledge on marriage. Mia, who has been earlier married twice and got engaged thrice, got massively trolled after the Internet said she is the last person they would take marriage advice from. The close-to-a-minute video of Mia gained quite a traction on social media platforms. Scroll down to know what exactly she said.

Mia Khalifa recently made headlines when during a podcast interview, she claimed that she was open to lesbian relationships adding that it does not mean that she will opt for a toxic one. She also revealed that she was looking for someone with emotional intelligence and that men were not necessarily the best at it.

Circling back to Mia Khalifa’s latest viral clip, as per Twitter, the former adult star started, “Baby girl does not know I am Tom Brady at this game. Married at 18, divorced at 21. Second marriage- married at 25, divorced at 28. Third engagement- engaged at 29, ended it at 30 but I kept the ring and I am still keeping Tom Brady on his toes.” Mia continued, “We should not be afraid to leave these men. We are not stuck with these people. Marriage is not a sanctimonious thing- it is paper work.” She added, “It is a commitment you make to someone but if you feel like you are not getting anything from that commitment, and you are trying- you gotta go. You have to go.” Mia concluded, “I know it is difficult to fill out paper work and make appointments and do all these things. But this is your f**king life. Do you want to be stuck with someone? Period.”

Take a look:

Mia Khalifa speaks on Marriage 👀 pic.twitter.com/WqPb7M2rko — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 3, 2023

The social media users thronged to Mia Khalifa’s comments section as one user posted, “Why are we taking marriage advice from p*rnstars?” and echoing similar sentiments, another shared, “Step 1: Don’t take marriage advice from a p*rn star.” A person quipped, “I think we were all dying to hear her thoughts on marriage.”

The next one posted, “She has no room to talk on marriage advice.” And, one said, “This is so embarrassing why is getting married 4 times something to be proud of.” Another shared, “Never listen to a p*rnstar when it comes to marriage, or anything really.”

One user tweeted, “What a worst example of a marriage! It’s like a butcher give vegan advice. What a joke.” As, another chimed in, “Honestly she is the last person i would want to hear marriage advice from.”

For the unversed, Mia Khalifa in October 2022 was linked with Tom Brady when the news of his divorce with Gisele Bundchen surfaced. However, Mia ruled out the dating rumours saying she got “the ick” from the record-setting American quarterback, adding, she was “out of contention”.

