Former P*rnstar Mia Khalifa Felt ‘Like A Princess’ At Paris Fashion Week, Writes "The Unibrow Made It..."

Mia Khalifa says she felt like a “princess” during Paris Fashion Week.

The former porn star, 30, also showed off er “unibrow” at the annual event, posting a string of snaps from her time there on her Instagram Stories including images of her dressed in a grey trench coat that doubled as a dress and posing on stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mia Khalifa said about the outfit she wore for one show: “I felt like a princess in this dress. THANK YOU EGON LAB.”

Another image of Mia Khalifa on her Instagram showed her sitting on a chair clutching her knees to her chest.

She captioned the story: “The unibrow made it to Paris fashion week.”

Mia Khalifa has been hard at work reinventing herself as an influencer, fashionista and model after leaving the porn business in 2015, and also posted about being part of rapper Pharrell’s show in Paris to mark his debut as men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton.

She said on her Instagram: “HISTORY ON THE BRIDGE!!!!!! @pharrell’s legacy at @louisvuitton started before our eyes, the cultural significance of last night will echo for generations! Congratulations to everyone involved in this masterpiece of a show- I still can not believe how lucky I was to be there. THANK YOU @saraburnstudio @billelb @ibtissame!!!!VIRGINIA BEACH TO LE PONT NEUF!!!!!!!!!!”

Pharrell’s Paris show was heralded as a new era for Louis Vuitton after his appointment was announced in February.

The Pont Neuf bridge in Paris was closed down on Tuesday (20.06.23), where his debut fashion show was held at sunset with a full orchestra, gospel choir and over 70 looks modelled by famous faces including designer Stefano Pilati, Pusha T and No Malice of the hip-hop duo Clipse.

Among Pharrell’s celebrity friends cheering him on from the front row were Rihanna, the brand’s latest campaign model and her partner A$AP Rocky, as well as Jay-Z – who performed at the afterparty – and his wife Beyoncé.

Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto and Lenny Kravitz, who came with Naomi Campbell, as well as brand ambassador Zendaya with former stylist Law Roach by her side were also at the show.

Must Read: Henry Cavill To Carry On James Bond Franchise After Daniel Craig? ‘Casino Royale’ Director Hints At It Recalling The ‘Superman’ Actors’ Audition, “He Was Too Young But..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News