Jennifer Garner, who was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018, reportedly believes that he should “grow up” and be “nicer” to his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, as they navigate their divorce.

Sources suggest that Garner, who is said to have significant influence over Ben, feels compelled to intervene when it comes to his behavior, particularly toward Lopez.

Jennifer Garner’s Is Reportedly Impressed with Jennifer Lopez

According to insiders, Ben has been less than gracious toward J.Lo, showing signs of impatience and ingratitude despite her efforts to maintain peace.

Though Ben and J.Lo’s two-year marriage officially ended this month, their divorce won’t be finalized until February 20, a day marking six months since J.Lo filed for it.

In the meantime, they are working to maintain a civil relationship for the sake of their blended family. However, Ben is said to be frustrated with J.Lo’s attempts to stay involved in his life, while she continues to show kindness.

Garner, on the other hand, is reportedly impressed with Lopez’s commitment to his children, observing how she has remained a steady figure in their lives, even when Ben hasn’t extended the same effort toward J.Lo’s twins.

Jennifer Garner’s Concern for Ben Affleck

Garner is reportedly not pleased with how Ben behaves toward his ex, describing him as rude and grumpy whenever they interact.

The source continued, “Ben is also pretty rude and grumpy whenever he talks to or sees J. Lo and for Jen that’s just not acceptable. She thinks he needs to grow up and act like an adult and start being a lot nicer to J. Lo.”

This comes as J.Lo has been concerned for Ben’s wellbeing, especially after hearing about his evacuation during recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

While Ben has shown gratitude for the safety of his property, J.Lo has been offering support, reaching out to help during the ordeal.

Despite their divorce, Ben and Jennifer Lopez are said to be determined to keep their relationship amicable for the sake of their children.

Ben shares three kids with Garner, while Lopez has 16-year-old twins from her marriage to Marc Anthony. A source revealed that, though the romance is over, the two still communicate when it comes to their kids and plan to remain involved in each other’s lives.

