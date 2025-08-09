Lee Se-Young is among the Korean entertainment industry’s most sought-after and gorgeous-looking actresses. She established herself as the leading actress in romantic dramas with a lot of dedication, passion, and beauty. While many can recognize her from dramas like The Red Sleeve, Motel California, and What Comes After Love, many might not know how her journey as an actress began.

In 1997, when she was just 5 years old, Se-Young debuted as a child actor in the industry. Soon enough, she transitioned into the leading actress and garnered much attention and many accolades. But do you know her mother has always feared her beauty will lead to some danger? Yes, that’s right. This is why she enrolled in acting at a young age. Scroll ahead to find out.

Why Lee Se-Young Started Acting So Young?

According to reports (via KBIzoom), Lee Se-Young was too beautiful since childhood, so her mother always feared that she might become a target of kidnapping. In an attempt to protect her daughter, she enrolled her in acting as she wanted her to be in the spotlight so that if anything happened to her, people could offer her safety after recognizing her. Thanks to her mother’s decision, which has been life-changing for her.

Se-Young rose to fame at just 12 years old for portraying young Lee Young-Ae in Dae Jang Geum, earning widespread praise for both her beauty and acting talent. Over the years, she refined her craft, embraced diverse roles, and proved herself a truly versatile actress.

A few of her most acclaimed projects are The Crowned Clown, Doctor John, The Red Sleeve, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, What Comes After Love, and more. She has also worked with many popular actors, including Lee Jun-Ho, Ji Sung, Bae In-Hyuk, and others. Lee Se-Young’s acting journey has been quite impressive. Who would have thought that once getting into the industry, feeling safe would be something so meaningful?

What’s next for Lee Se-Young?

On the work front, Lee Se-Young will next be seen in the highly anticipated K-drama The Remarried Empress, in which she will star alongside an ensemble cast that includes Lee Jong-Suk, Shin Min-Ah, and Joo Ji-Hoon. In the drama, she will play Rashta Isqua, a runaway slave who gets entangled in a royal drama. What happens to her will be seen in the series. The drama is scheduled to release in 2026 on Disney+.

