One of the most anticipated K-dramas, The Remarried Empress, confirmed its stellar star cast, including actors like Shin Min-Ah, Lee Jong-Suk, Ju Ji-Hoon, and Lee Se-Young. Jong-Suk has been returning to the small screens after a long hiatus and post his military service. Based on a popular web novel that comes with the same name, the drama can be expected to keep the viewers on their toes with its heartwarming fantasy romance storyline.

Although the exact release date is still under discussion, by when it can hit the screens and where to watch have been disclosed so far. Read on to know every detail about The Remarried Empress.

The Remarried Empress is expected to have a release date in May or June next year, and viewers can watch it on Disney+. For those who want to know, the story revolves around the fictional world of Navier, a perfect empress of the Eastern Empire who is intelligent and graceful enough to receive love and admiration from her people. But her world comes crashing down after her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, gets caught having an affair with someone else, which leads to divorce.

But instead of getting depressed with this whole incident, Navier chooses to get married once again. She takes the plunge with Heinrey, a handsome-looking secret prince of the Western Empire. Navier begins a new chapter for the second time, and as she builds her new life, what comes next is all about the drama. The K-drama promises to delve deep into political intrigue, betrayal, and love in every layer.

Shin Min-Ah will be seen as Navier, an intelligent and elegant woman who embarks on a new journey after being betrayed by her husband. Although she was initially a dedicated wife to Emperor Sovieshu, her strength in tough times proves her strong and sharp intellect.

Ju Ji-Hoon plays Sovieshu, the emperor whose action pushes the storyline further. When he chooses his desire over his respect and love for his wife, Navier, things take a sharp turn. Lee Jong-Suk will be seen as the second man in Navier’s life. He is going to portray Heinrey. Although he is a charming young emperor of the Western Empire, his hidden past might create complications in his and Navier’s future. However, his support helps Navier to heal from her past.

Lee Se-Young will portray Rasha’s character, a former slave who desires to get Navier’s throne, and in that compassion, what happens is what the viewers are in for. The drama is directed by Jo Soo-Won, and it’s written by Yeo Ji-Na and Hyun Choong-Yeol. The production team opened up about their series and promised, “We plan to faithfully recreate the original world that fans across the globe have fallen in love with. With striking mise-en-scène, grand scale, and narrative completeness, this series will set a new standard for the romance fantasy genre and captivate viewers.”

