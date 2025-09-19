Benedict Cumberbatch’s satirical remake The Roses has been on the big screen for three weeks, but the numbers are not giving much to cheer about. The film was made with a budget of $30 million and while it has managed to pass that mark, the bigger goal of breaking even remains far away. With its theatre count now dropping by around 1,300, the chance of reaching $50 million worldwide looks more and more unlikely, and the outcome points toward a heavy loss.

The Roses’ Earnings Fail to Match Expectations

So far, The Roses has collected about $41 million, with most of that coming from overseas markets where Cumberbatch’s name carries recognition. Even that pull has not been enough to deliver strong results as domestically, the performance has been especially weak. In its opening weekend, it managed to touch the million-dollar mark, but after that, the daily collections dropped under $800,000 except for one day.

The Roses Box Office Summary

North America – $14.6m

International – $26.7m

Total – $41.4m

The Roses’ Weekend Earnings Continue to Decline

On Wednesday this week, The Roses brought in $103,000, per Box Office Mojo. That number was about 342% higher than the $23,000 made by James Gunn’s Superman the same day, but the comparison tells a different story when looked at closely.

Superman has already collected more than $600 million worldwide, has been running in theatres for over two months, and is down to around 300 theatres in North America as it winds down its run. By contrast, The Roses is still in its early weeks and struggling to maintain even modest numbers. Last weekend, the film could not cross $1 million, earning only $815,000 with a steep 70% fall compared to the weekend before.

The Roses Edges Past Nobody 2 but Still Faces a Loss

In a small victory, The Roses has edged past one of its competitors, Bob Odenkirk’s action sequel Nobody 2, which stands a little above $39 million. Even so, that does little to change the broader picture. With the domestic reception remaining low and global earnings not reaching the expected mark, the film is unlikely to remain in theatres for much longer. The signs already suggest that the makers will have to accept a major loss once the run ends.

