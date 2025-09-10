Benedict Cumberbatch leads the new satirical dark comedy drama The Roses, sharing the screen with Olivia Colman, and the film is slowly edging closer to its budget even mark. What helped was a strong weekend haul that managed to outdo some heavyweight titles currently in theatres. While some predicted the film might struggle to even reach its budget, the latest numbers tell a different story.

The Roses Box Office Collection Overview

Running in over 2,500 theatres across North America, The Roses has now earned more than $30 million worldwide after a little over a week of release, per Box Office Mojo. Its global tally is close to $20 million, almost reaching the $20 million production cost. That alone puts the film in a stronger position than many expected when it first opened.

The Roses Box Office Summary

North America – $12.4m

International – $19.9m

Worldwide – $32.4m

Weekend Surge Boosts The Roses Earnings

The Roses managed to bring in more than $2.7 million over its latest three-day weekend, a figure that stands out when compared with bigger box office names. Films such as F1: The Movie, Superman and The Naked Gun have all posted much higher lifetime grosses than The Roses, yet they fell short of even $1 million in the same weekend frame. This boost has allowed The Roses to move steadily towards the $40 million range, the point where it is expected to balance out its budget and related expenses.

With Cumberbatch’s appeal drawing crowds and a wide theatre presence still in place, that number no longer seems unreachable. Still, the next week carries weight in determining whether the film can maintain momentum or fall short of the finish line.

Breaking down last weekend, Friday brought in close to $800,000, reflecting an 88% jump. Saturday surged further with more than $1.2 million, while Sunday added more than $700,000. Together, the three days created the $2.7 million boost. This week, however, opened on a slower note, with Monday bringing in only about $250,000 and similarly low figures are likely until the next weekend arrives.

Upcoming Competition Could Impact Box Office Performance

Whether The Roses ultimately crosses the $40 million threshold will soon be tested by upcoming competition. Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another and Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine are set to enter theatres, and both carry the potential to pull audiences away. The coming days will reveal if The Roses can hold its ground long enough to secure a fulfilling box office run.

