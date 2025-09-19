Long before Avengers: Doomsday even came into the picture, Robert Downey Jr. nearly played Doctor Doom in the 2005 Fantastic Four movie. Instead, he became Iron Man, the ultimate game changer.

The part went to Julian McMahon, and Downey Jr. ended up with a character called Iron Man – you might’ve heard of him! Jon Favreau, the mastermind behind Iron Man, recalled the casting drama in a 15th-anniversary chat with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

“I remember Robert had come in for a general on Iron Man,” Favreau said. “You had all met with him already for Doctor Doom or something on another project.” So, while Downey Jr. was busy eyeing the villain side, the universe had bigger plans, those plans being a billionaire genius with a penchant for sarcasm.

How Robert Downey Jr.’s Missed Doctor Doom Role Led To Iron Man

Downey Jr. already made waves in Marvel’s earlier flicks before becoming the shining face of the MCU. He was the potential Doctor Doom in making. But the Iron Man audition? That was different. “He just got it,” Favreau continued. “He’s got that sparkle in his eye, and he’s ready.” And with that, the rest was history. The Iron Man role clicked, and we got the superhero we all know and love today.

It wasn’t just a Doctor Doom miss, it was the start of something that would shake the entire entertainment. Iron Man launched the MCU in 2008, and RDJ was at the helm, showing the world that a metal suit and sharp wit could dominate the box office. Marvel wasn’t the only franchise with a what could’ve been moment, Chris Evans was no stranger to comic book roles.

Before donning the stars and stripes as Captain America, Evans had already played Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in Fantastic Four and its sequel. In that era, Marvel heroes hopped from one universe to another, but somehow, it all worked out.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Future In The MCU

And if there is anything about life going full-circle, RDJ is the living proof! After spending nearly a decade playing Iron Man, Downey Jr. did end up becoming Doctor Doom too. The Hollywood A-lister is set to play the Dr. Victor Von Doom, one of Marvel’s most-prominent antagonists, in Avengers: Doomsday, which is being hailed as the biggest MCU project after Avengers: Endgame. The movie is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2026.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When The Fast & Furious Star Paul Walker Turned Down Superman’s Role, Saying, “I Don’t Think I Want To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News