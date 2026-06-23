Obsession has crossed the $300 million milestone this weekend, making it the first film in Focus Features’ history to achieve it. The horror movie has been showing an amazing performance at the box office in North America. After breaking into the top 10 domestic horror grossers, it is now moving closer to the top 5. The 2026 release has surpassed the domestic haul of It: Chapter Two to achieve this feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

According to the updated numbers, the R-rated movie has collected $13.4 million at the North American box office. It has dropped just 29.5% from last weekend after losing 15 theaters on Friday. It has been playing in 3,053 theaters. It has recorded the 6th biggest 3-day weekend ever for horror movies in North America. The domestic gross of the movie has hit $215 million cume at the box office in North America.

Surpasses It: Chapter Two as the 7th highest-grossing horror ever in North America

The numbers reveal that Obsession has surpassed the domestic haul of It: Chapter Two. According to Box Office Mojo, the Curry Barker movie has surpassed It: Chapter Two as the new all-time 7th highest-grossing horror movie at the North American box office. For the unversed, It: Chapter Two collected $211.6 million in its domestic run at the box office. Obsession is now moving closer to the top 5 grossers.

What is the film about?

The official synopsis states, “After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.” Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $215.0 million

International – $117.0 million

Worldwide – $332.0 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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