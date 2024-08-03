The signs were there right at the trailer stage itself that Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha would be a word of mouth film. However, no one expected the film to take one of the lowest starts of the year. That started becoming more and more clear though as the film came close to release as the advance booking was almost negligible. It was now quite apparent that the film will struggle to find itself in 2-3 crores range on Friday, and this is exactly what happened.

The film has started with 2.90 crores coming on Friday and that’s one of the lowest openings of the year. Originally supposed to release in July, it was pushed ahead due to Kalki wave. However, there was no real push during its postponing weeks as well and hence the buzz unfortunately dried down further en route release. Moreover, the old fashioned appeal of the film didn’t really find many takers either, as a result of which even though decent count of screens and shows were allocated to it, the footfalls were missing. There was some sort of improvement that was seen in the late evening shows, which is anyways on expected lines.

Now it has to be seen where does it land on Saturday. Though Ajay Devgn and Tabu are the key leads in the film, there is also a substantial presence of Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar in the Neeraj Pandey directed film. All eyes are on some key multiplexes at urban centres to see some sort of traction so that the weekend manages to cross 10 crores at least.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

