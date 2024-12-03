The internet had a field day when Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond. From his height (5’11”, shorter than every other Bond) to his hair color (blond instead of dark brown), purists were ready to pounce. But one of Craig’s boldest moves? Refusing to dye his hair. Despite pressure from directors, the actor made it clear: James Bond would be rocking a blond look, no exceptions.

“I was asked to dye my hair brown to play this role, but it was out of the question,” Craig said. Instead of submitting to the dye, he suggested, “I could cut my hair short to create a more brutal appearance.” And that’s precisely what he did. Craig’s decision was a statement, not just about his refusal to conform but also about the modern Bond he was about to bring to life.

At the time, many fans were skeptical. Craig’s departure from the typical Bond look had critics howling. The infamous “James Blond” nickname was born, and comparisons to past Bonds—like the suave, dark-haired Sean Connery—were inevitable. But Craig didn’t let it bother him. “The times change,” he shrugged, referencing a memorable Casino Royale scene where he emerged from the sea in nothing but swimming trunks, drawing stares once reserved for Bond girls. “Four decades later, and it’s James who leaves the water and attracts the looks,” he quipped.

Despite the criticism, Casino Royale dominated the box office, smashing records and earning £13.4 million on its opening weekend in the UK. It quickly became one of the most successful Bond films ever, and the “blond Bond” backlash faded into the background.

But Craig wasn’t just fighting hair critics—he was also battling physical pain. Months of intense workouts, stunt rehearsals, and firearm training prepped him for the role, but they didn’t prevent the injuries. The Bond franchise, with all its glamour and action, takes a severe toll on its stars. Yet, Craig powered through. He even suggested that his character be killed in his final film, No Time to Die, long before the script was written.

The hair debate still stands as one of the more trivial but memorable parts of Craig’s tenure as 007. The actor wasn’t just rejecting the idea of a dye job—he was redefining what Bond could look like—no more outdated standards. Craig’s version of Bond was rougher, more accurate, and, yes, blond.

So, what about the next Bond? Who knows? Whether the next actor has blond, brown, or even gray hair is irrelevant. What matters is that the best person for the job is chosen—no matter the hair color. After all, the world has learned to love Craig’s Casino Royale era Bond, and the next 007 will undoubtedly be just as iconic.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Al Pacino Was Almost Han Solo In Star Wars – Here’s Why He Turned It Down!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News