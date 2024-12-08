Loki’s the master of disguise. Remember when he impersonated Captain America in Thor: The Dark World? Fans weren’t buying it after his “death” at Thanos’ hands. Could Loki have slipped into Bruce Banner’s shoes? It might explain a ton of weird vibes in Infinity War.

Let’s break it down. Bruce didn’t feel like himself—acting all off, desperate, and distant. And that weird reunion with Black Widow? They sidestepped their past. Bruce had spent two years as the Hulk, so why the cold vibe? Was Loki just playing the long game and keeping up the act?

And speaking of the Hulk, let’s talk about Bruce’s “performance issues.” The Hulk refuses to come out, even during the epic Battle of Wakanda. Fans chalked it up to the Hulk being afraid after Thanos beat him, but could it be something else? Maybe, just maybe, Loki was pretending to be Bruce, making it look like Hulk wasn’t coming out when, in reality, he was just too busy pulling off the world’s biggest deception.

Here’s the kicker: Bruce seemed to know too much about the Infinity Stones. He remembers everything that happened on the Asgardian ship—something the Hulk has never done before. So, how did Bruce suddenly get so clued into cosmic-level stuff? Was this Loki’s inside job?

One more thing: Heimdall’s decision to send Bruce directly to the Sanctum Sanctorum? Sketchy. How did he know to send Banner there? It makes sense if you realize Loki’s the only one who could’ve orchestrated it. He knew the Sanctum was crucial, especially with the Time Stone in play. But Loki couldn’t just waltz in as himself—he needed a disguise. Bruce Banner was the perfect choice—one of the only Avengers not wrapped up in the Civil War drama.

So, here’s the theory: Loki took on the form of Bruce Banner to rally the Avengers and stop Thanos. It fits the narrative and explains some of the strange plot points in Infinity War. But if this theory holds, Bruce’s actual whereabouts could still be a mystery, especially with some missing Asgardian survivors like Valkyrie. Maybe Banner’s with them, and Loki’s grand trick will be exposed in Avengers 4.

Of course, this sounds out there, but it’s not as wild as it seems. The theory even lines up with comic book history—Loki has disguised himself as others to manipulate situations before. But will it be confirmed? Infinity War made it clear that Loki’s death was supposed to be permanent. Still, we all know the MCU isn’t exactly known for keeping its characters dead for long.

Whether Loki’s alive or not, one thing’s for sure: Avengers: Infinity War had us all guessing until the end.

