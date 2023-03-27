Mohsin Khan Is Celebrating Ramadan With Family After Years: "It Is Such An Incredible Feeling..."

Mohsin Khan shared that for the past several years, he used to be busy with shoots and thus followed all the rituals on the set with his co-stars. However, this time he is celebrating the festival at home and it is a special time for him.

Mohsin said: “For the longest time, while I was shooting for my show, I had celebrated Ramadan with my co-stars, technicians, my team, and staff of the show. We used to have so much fun doing all the rituals together and it was such a pure joy observing fast and having Iftiyaari with them. And now after a whole 7 years, I’m celebrating the month of Ramadan with my family and loved ones.”

Talking about how he is observing the fast at home, Mohsin Khan added: “From waking up for Sehri, offering prayers, to iftaar. It is such an incredible feeling to be with my family this time just like in my childhood days. It takes me back to those beautiful memories. I’m so grateful for all the love I have received and I’m very much excited for this whole month of festivities.”

What are your thoughts on Mohsin Khan celebrating Ramadan with family after years? Tell us in the space below.

Happy Ramadan to all of you guys.

