Popular comedian Kapil Sharma recalled his childhood memory when his late father, Jeetendra Kumar Punj, who was a head constable in Punjab Police had beaten him so badly that his entire locality saw him being punished by his dad.

In a recent promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host shared a memory with the veteran actor and celebrity guest Raj Babbar in which he talked about his childhood days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma shared: “I was about 15 years old when my father came home with his friend in a police jeep and kept keys on the table and went inside his room. Out of curiosity, I took the keys and started the car, but didn’t know how it began to reverse and hit the vegetable cart standing behind.”

“All the bottle gourds on it flew in the air. We all generally see in movies that when kids fall down their parents ask about their well-being. However, with me, until I could keep them back, my dad came out and started hitting me,” added Kapil Sharma.

His story left everyone in splits on the show.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Poses With Sunny Leone At An Award Function, Netizens Make Brutal Comparisons: “Ek Baby Doll, Ek Bekar Doll”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News