Atif Aslam & His Wife Sara, Welcome The Holy Month Of Ramzan With The Cutest Gift Of Parenting A Baby Girl

Pakistani playback singer Atif Aslam, who is known for chartbusters such as ‘Aadat’, ‘Bakhuda’, ‘Jeena Jeena’, ‘Jaane De’ and several others, has become a proud father as he and his wife Sara Bharwana welcome a baby girl.

The ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ hitmaker took to his Instagram on Thursday to share the news of his baby’s arrival with his fans. He posted a picture of his daughter wrapped up in pink colour baby sleepwear.

Atif Aslam named the baby Halima.

Atif Aslam wrote in the caption: “Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived.”

“Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023.”

Atif Aslam also added #Ramadan in the caption.

Atif has sung many songs in Bollywood films including ‘Tere Sang Yaara’ from ‘Rustom’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’ and ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’ from ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’ and ‘Tere Bin’ from ‘Bas Ek Pal’.

