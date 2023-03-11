Collections stayed steady on Friday for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as it moves from Thursday numbers of 10.34 crores to 10.52 crores. It was pretty much required for the film to not drop from Thursday and even if that had happened then not more than 10%. Fortunately for the film, that didn’t happen and there was a marginal increase as well in the numbers which is always a good sign.

What’s now further expected from the film is that it sees a big jump in numbers today. Ideally, collections to the tune of 14-15 crores would be healthy for the Luv Ranjan film since that would set the stage for Sunday numbers to get close to the golden 20 crores mark. However it’s going to be a wait and watch scenario since at the end of the day Thursday and Friday did see a dip from the first day numbers of 15.73 crores and though it was also due to the post holiday (albeit partial) effect, a lot would boil down to the Saturday jump.

So far, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has collected 36.59 crores in the first three days and while this is better than what most of the biggies collected during their entire (proper) weekend in 2023, given the kind of credentials involved one would like to see much higher numbers come in. Ideally, an extended five day weekend of close to 70 crores would be ideal for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar before the weekdays set in.

