Every actor puts their hard work and dedication into portraying the intricate details of the characters they are playing in a drama or a movie. The competition is too high and complicated in present times, as with each passing day, the popularity of Korean entertainment is growing. Now, April’s brand reputation rankings for actors have been released, and here’s who ranked in what position.

This year’s list featured names like Park Hyung-Sik, Lee Byung-Hun, Gong Yoo, and more. Scroll ahead to find out.

The Korean Business Research Institute (Via Soompi) revealed the actor brand reputation ranking based on a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between March 22 and April 22. The top 30 names have been listed for this year’s month of April.

Park Hyung-Sik

Park Hyung-Sik ranked the first place in the list with a brand reputation index of 5,118,609. He was recently seen in the revenge drama, Buried Hearts, which was a hit series. The actor has been proving his acting mettle and versatility for quite some time. Leading the brand reputation ranking list is something was a long overdue for the actor. From featuring in dramas like Strong Girl Bong Soon to Doctor Slump, he has been winning hearts. Congratulations to the actor for topping the list.

Lee Byung-Hun

Hyung-Sik was followed by Lee Byung-Hun in the list as he ranked in the second position. He was last seen in the movie The Match alongside Yoo Ah-In, which was a box office hit. While Byung-Hun was basking in the glory of the movie’s success, another good news pumped his career higher. He rose to the second position in April’s brand reputation ranking with an index of 4,622,583.

Park Eun-Bin

Park Eun-Bin is the only actress who made it to the top 5 of the brand reputation ranking list. The actress who portrayed an innocent but sharp autistic lawyer in Extraordinary Attorney Woo was recently seen in the K-drama, Hyper Knife. In this series, she played a complex and negative character and left her audience stunned with her performance. Probably this is the reason why she earned the third place with an index of 3,753,711.

Ha Jung-Woo

Ha Jung-Woo acquired the fourth position in the brand reputation ranking list. The South Korean actor and filmmaker made his way back to the silver screen with his latest movie Lobby. However, he earned a brand reputation index of 3,428,029 for April.

Seo Kang-Jun

Former singer and actor Seo Kang-Jun finally makes it to the fifth position after winning hearts with his performance in Undercover High School. In the drama, he plays Jeong Hae-Seong, a charming guy, but a NIS secret agent. Well, he got close to fifth place with a brand reputation ranking index of 3,265,303.

Here’s the full list of the Top 30 actors on the brand reputation ranking list of April:

Park Hyung Sik Lee Byung Hun Park Eun Bin Ha Jung Woo Seo Kang Jun Go Youn Jung Lee Jun Hyuk Choo Young Woo Park Bo Gum Jung Hae In Mun Ka Young Jung Jae Kwang Lee Soo Kyung Park Ji Hoon Lee Da Hee Kang You Seok Choi Dae Hoon Uhm Ji Won Lee Je Hoon Hong Hwa Yeon Shin Si Ah Hyun Bong Shik Choi Hyun Wook Son Suk Ku Ju Ji Hoon Lee Dong Wook Roh Jeong Eui Gong Seung Yeon Lee Joo Bin Gong Yoo

Well, these are the top 30 actors that have ranked in the list for April after going through a data analysis based on their activities and performances done by the Korean Business Research Institute. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

