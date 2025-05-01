Park Hyung-Sik, Brand Reputation Rankings, April 2025
Park Hyung-Sik, Brand Reputation Rankings, April 2025 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Every actor puts their hard work and dedication into portraying the intricate details of the characters they are playing in a drama or a movie. The competition is too high and complicated in present times, as with each passing day, the popularity of Korean entertainment is growing. Now, April’s brand reputation rankings for actors have been released, and here’s who ranked in what position.

This year’s list featured names like Park Hyung-Sik, Lee Byung-Hun, Gong Yoo, and more. Scroll ahead to find out.

The Korean Business Research Institute (Via Soompi) revealed the actor brand reputation ranking based on a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between March 22 and April 22. The top 30 names have been listed for this year’s month of April.

Park Hyung-Sik

Park Hyung-Sik ranked the first place in the list with a brand reputation index of 5,118,609. He was recently seen in the revenge drama, Buried Hearts, which was a hit series. The actor has been proving his acting mettle and versatility for quite some time. Leading the brand reputation ranking list is something was a long overdue for the actor. From featuring in dramas like Strong Girl Bong Soon to Doctor Slump, he has been winning hearts. Congratulations to the actor for topping the list.

 

Have you watched Buried Hearts yet? If not, stream it on Disney+.

Lee Byung-Hun

Hyung-Sik was followed by Lee Byung-Hun in the list as he ranked in the second position. He was last seen in the movie The Match alongside Yoo Ah-In, which was a box office hit. While Byung-Hun was basking in the glory of the movie’s success, another good news pumped his career higher. He rose to the second position in April’s brand reputation ranking with an index of 4,622,583.

He was also seen in the popular K-drama Squid Game and earned a lot of appreciation for playing such a layered character. If you haven’t watched Squid Game, it’s now available on Netflix.

 

Park Eun-Bin

Park Eun-Bin is the only actress who made it to the top 5 of the brand reputation ranking list. The actress who portrayed an innocent but sharp autistic lawyer in Extraordinary Attorney Woo was recently seen in the K-drama, Hyper Knife. In this series, she played a complex and negative character and left her audience stunned with her performance. Probably this is the reason why she earned the third place with an index of 3,753,711.

 

Hyper Knife is now available on Disney+.

Ha Jung-Woo

Ha Jung-Woo acquired the fourth position in the brand reputation ranking list. The South Korean actor and filmmaker made his way back to the silver screen with his latest movie Lobby. However, he earned a brand reputation index of 3,428,029 for April.

 

His movie Lobby is yet to come on OTT but you can watch his previous drama Narco-Saints on Netflix.

Seo Kang-Jun

Former singer and actor Seo Kang-Jun finally makes it to the fifth position after winning hearts with his performance in Undercover High School. In the drama, he plays Jeong Hae-Seong, a charming guy, but a NIS secret agent. Well, he got close to fifth place with a brand reputation ranking index of 3,265,303.

 

If you haven’t watched Undercover High School yet, stream it on Netflix now.

Here’s the full list of the Top 30 actors on the brand reputation ranking list of April:

  1. Park Hyung Sik
  2. Lee Byung Hun
  3. Park Eun Bin
  4. Ha Jung Woo
  5. Seo Kang Jun
  6. Go Youn Jung
  7. Lee Jun Hyuk
  8. Choo Young Woo
  9. Park Bo Gum
  10. Jung Hae In
  11. Mun Ka Young
  12. Jung Jae Kwang
  13. Lee Soo Kyung
  14. Park Ji Hoon
  15. Lee Da Hee
  16. Kang You Seok
  17. Choi Dae Hoon
  18. Uhm Ji Won
  19. Lee Je Hoon
  20. Hong Hwa Yeon
  21. Shin Si Ah
  22. Hyun Bong Shik
  23. Choi Hyun Wook
  24. Son Suk Ku
  25. Ju Ji Hoon
  26. Lee Dong Wook
  27. Roh Jeong Eui
  28. Gong Seung Yeon
  29. Lee Joo Bin
  30. Gong Yoo

Well, these are the top 30 actors that have ranked in the list for April after going through a data analysis based on their activities and performances done by the Korean Business Research Institute. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

