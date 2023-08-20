Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the success of his new release Gadar 2, might have run into financial trouble as his lavish Juhu bungalow has been put on an e-auction by a bank after he reportedly failed to make payment crossing more than a massive 50 crore. The bank publicly announced the e-auction by publishing it in a newspaper. Scroll down to know the details.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has minted a whopping Rs 336 crore and is soon expected to touch the rare and coveted Rs 400-crore club. Gadar 2 is expected to rake in 30-40 crore from the domestic box-office collections in the coming days.

Speaking of the latest, Sunny Deol’s Juhu bungalow is all set to be auctioned by the Bank of Baroda. The bank has made claims that Deol has not made the payments running up to 55 crore and therefore, his lavish house called Sunny Villa will be auctioned on September 25. As per the public notice, Ajay Singh Deol aka Sunny Deol borrowed a hefty sum of Rs 55,99,80,766.33 from the Bank of Baroda. The notice also revealed that the actor was also the guarantor in this case. The bank is now willing to recover the money. Sunny Villa is reportedly used as an office by Sunny Deol and it houses Sunny Super Sound which acts as a preview theatre and two other post-production suites. If reports are to be believed, the office was established in the 80’s.

‘Gadar’ by Bank of Baroda !! Actor Sunny Deol’s plush Mumbai villa , Sunny Villa located in Juhu,Mumbai is being auctioned by Bank of Baroda for recovery of loan of Rs 55crs and interest. Auction to be held of Sept 25, reserve price Rs 51.43crs pic.twitter.com/TTMRXeWISL — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 20, 2023

Social media users were quick to react to the news trolling Sunny Deol over the dues. One user shared, “Gadar 2 ki kamai se repay kar dega Tara Singh.” Another posted, “Inke hi koi dost ye property kuch lakh me kharid kar wapas inhi ko bech denge. Aur bank ka paisa har baar ki tarah dub jayega.”

The next one tweeted, “Bank waale khel gaye. Perfect timing.” One said, “No wonder he is lashing out at fans asking for selfies.”

An individual claimed, “Now someone on his behalf will buy this property at much lower price,” as another chimed in, “Paaji handpump ukhadte reh gaye aur peeche se bank villa le gaya.”

One person said, “All that gadar image would be gone now. Can’t even pay your dues. That’s embarrassing for him.”

Sunny Deol way back in 2016 mortgaged his studio to raise money for his directorial venture, Ghayal Once Again. He, at the time, decided to take a loan against his property with an intention of repaying the dues to his financiers.

