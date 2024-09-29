Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were among the perfect couples in Hollywood, but as they say, we should never judge a book by its cover. The couple parted ways after being together for several years, and their divorce was not very subtle. It was quite messy, and the problems are there even now. A source once claimed that Pitt and Jolie fought a lot over the latter’s bond with the Hollywood actor Jared Leto. Scroll below for the deets.

Angelina and Brad got together in 2004; after a decade, the couple married in 2014. They stayed together for about two years before parting ways in 2016. They have six children, three biological and three adopted. Meanwhile, Leto has worked with both Brad and Angelina on different projects. The Suicide Squad actor shared the screen with Pitt in 1999’s cult classic Fight Club, whereas he worked with Jolie in two movies – Girl, Interrupted and Alexander. According to reports, Angie and Leto developed a nice bond, which resulted in a deep friendship.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet’s report, a Hollywood Life source once claimed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fought with each other because of her friendship with Jared Leto. The source said, “Angelina and Brad fought about Jared a lot over the years; he was someone Brad was really threatened by. Brad always felt like he couldn’t trust Angelina when it came to Jared.”

The insider also claimed that Brad Pitt also felt that Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto might end up dating after their divorce.

One of the sources revealed, “Jared reached out to Angie after she filed divorce papers in September. The word is they spoke several times on the phone before meeting up in L.A. for dinner, and they’ve been seeing each other whenever they can since then.”

Another insider clarified that Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto shared a casual relationship and said, “Jared and Angelina had a very casual relationship years and years ago, it was a friends with benefits situation.” They continued, “It might have turned into more but Jared was too noncommittal at the time, he just wasn’t ready to be with one woman, not even Angelina. Then Brad came on the scene and she fell in love and that was that. I know Jared always had regrets about letting her slip away.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are living happily in their separate lives after the divorce. Some of their kids have decided to drop Pitt from their names, and Shiloh proceeded with the decision legally.

