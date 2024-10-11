Ryan Gosling was the ultimate blueprint for Christian Grey. Picture this: the Ken of all Kens, with smoldering looks and that irresistible charm, potentially saying “hey” to Anastasia Steele. But here’s the twist—Gosling decided to pass on the role. Yep, he chose a different path in a world where he could’ve been the king of the Fifty Shades franchise. Per The Hollywood Reporter, he was the first choice for the lead role, but he wasn’t feeling it.

And he wasn’t flying solo in the “no thanks” club. Garrett Hedlund was also on the producers’ radar but was like, “Nah, I’ll pass,” too. Us Weekly reported on this Hollywood hot potato, and while Hedlund’s reps kept it mum, it was clear he wasn’t ready to dive into the steamy antics of Fifty Shades.

The list of potential Christians included some exciting names, but Robert Pattinson was a no-show! Bret Easton Ellis, the mind behind the Fifty Shades phenomenon, spilled that E L James had a soft spot for the Twilight heartthrob, probably because the books started as Twilight fan fiction. Can you imagine Edward Cullen trading his brooding for bondage?

In the end, Charlie Hunnam snagged the role, but fans were not having it. Seriously, they took to Change.org as if it were a new social media platform, demanding Hunnam and Dakota Johnson be replaced by Matt Bomer and Alexis Bledel. Talk about a fan revolt! But Bledel wasn’t even on the shortlist for Anastasia—The Hollywood Reporter did reveal that Shailene Woodley was in the running. However, her schedule was packed tighter than Christian Grey’s suit, so she had to bow out.

As the casting drama unfolded, anticipation for the film hit a fever pitch. Even though the official cast was still up in the air, a recent survey by Cineworld dropped a bombshell: Ryan Gosling was the fan-favorite to play Christian, with nearly 40% of respondents saying he was the guy. Seriously, can you blame them?

Emma Watson emerged as the top choice for Anastasia Steele, with about a third of those surveyed ready to see their fairy tale unfold on screen. Talk about a dream team! Channing Tatum and Alexander Skarsgård were also in the mix, each snagging 20% of the votes—apparently, fans wanted a little bit of that Magic Mike magic.

On the flip side, the ladies didn’t favor Kristen Stewart for the role; instead, Scarlett Johansson and Mila Kunis were in the spotlight, while Keira Knightley had already thrown in the towel on the whole thing. With Knightley out of the running, the casting wishes kept rolling in.

So what does this all mean? The Fifty Shades casting saga was wild, with Gosling’s near-miss as a standout moment. While the film eventually hit the big screen without him, the mere thought of Gosling slipping into those infamous grey suits sparked a collective “what if?” from fans. In a world where he could’ve ruled the realm of Fifty Shades, Gosling remains a heartthrob icon and the film? Well, it became a cultural phenomenon that we’re still unpacking today.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Chris Evans Gets Real: His Emotional Farewell to Captain America and Moving Forward!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News