Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man became a defining legacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, giving life to the million-dollar franchise and making Downey a household name. But, interestingly, Tom Cruise was originally the first choice for the role. Downey rose to blockbuster stardom by portraying the egotistical yet secretly caring tech genius Tony Stark. After 11 years working with MCU, the actor retired his iconic suit after he made the ultimate sacrifice for the universe in Endgame. Meanwhile, Cruise had his reasons for passing on the role, which ultimately allowed Downey to shine in a part that would become synonymous with his career.

In a throwback interview, The Mission: Impossible star revealed that he wasn’t even close to snagging the iconic role. He said, “Not close. I love Robert Downey Jr., and I can’t imagine anyone else doing that role, and I think it’s perfect for him.”

In another interview, Tom Cruise shared, “They came to me at a certain point, and when I do something, I wanna do it right. If I commit to something, it has to be done in a way that I know will be something special. And as it was lining up, it just didn’t feel like it would work. I need to be able to make decisions and make the film as great as it can be, and it just didn’t go down that road that way.”

While the role ultimately went to Downey, Cruise wasn’t the only person approached for the role. Director Job Favreau also asked Sam Rockwell years before the screenplay was created. Although he was never offered the role of Iron Man, he was considered before Downy was cast. After that opportunity, Favreau offered Rockwell the part of Justin Hammer, Stark’s business rival, in a subsequent blockbuster. Rockwell also admitted that he accepted the role not only because he was a fan of the first film but also due to his relationship with Leslie Bigg, who played reporter Christine Everheart and had a romantic fling with Tony Stark.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Timothée Chalamet Transforms into Bob Dylan in Electrifying A Complete Unknown Trailer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News