Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is among those films that entered the top-10 highest-grosser list and became the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, but Venom has now snatched that title: The Last Dance after this weekend. The movie is still eyeing a global haul of $500 million+, but let’s see how much it has earned worldwide so far.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Venom 3 are part of an exciting feat this year. They are part of the top-10 highest-grossing Hollywood films list, which is comprised of sequels only this year. It is a rare feat and has happened for the first time in 50 years. Tim Burton’s movie came out over three decades after the original movie’s release and became one of the biggest films of the celebrated filmmaker.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Venom: The Last Dance has surpassed Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s global Collection in its 5th weekend. The comic book movie collected a decent $7.8 million on the 5th weekend and experienced a drop of 54.9% from last weekend and reached the $322.6 million international cume.

The movie played across 70 places, and it faced two tentpole releases – Gladiator II and Wicked. Venom 3 has collected $133.8 million so far at the box office in North America. Allied with its $320 million+ international cume, the film’s worldwide Collection stands at $456.4 million. It has officially surpassed Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to become the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has collected $451.09 million so far at the worldwide box office. However, according to The Numbers’ data, Venom: The Last Dance has entered the overall top-10 highest-grossing films list by beating the Tim Burton directorial at #10. This list includes movies in other languages besides Hollywood flicks.

Venom: The Last Dance is expected to end its global haul between $500 and $520 million. It was widely released on October 25.

