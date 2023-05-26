Notting Hill Hugh Grant was once arrested for an indecent act and none could ever forget the infamous incident that embarrassed his then-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley as well. Grant was arrested in Los Angeles in 1995 after he was caught having s*x with a s*x worker in a parked car. He later dismissed his act as an insane decision taken in haste after witnessing a bad quality work for a film.

During an interview, Grant admitted that he was in a bad frame of mind for bad reviews of his film Nine Months. Reports state that he paid $60 to perform oral s*x and was arrested while he was caught in the act.

The court ordered Hugh Grant to pay a $1000 fine and attend an AIDS education programme as his punishment term. The actor appeared on the WTF podcast and talked about the embarrassing incident, owning his mistake. Scroll down to read what he said and how he shut the trolls.

After the incident, the Notting Hill actor issued a public apology via New York Times and was quoted, “I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things, I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say.” Hugh was in a relationship with Liz Hurley when he was arrested. The actress later broke her silence and as quoted by the Independent Times said, “She felt like she had been shot.”

Reports claim that The News of the World paid the s*x worker $100,000 for her side of the story in which she claimed that Grant told her, “I always wanted to sleep with a black woman. That’s my fantasy.” More than 25 years have passed and Hugh Grant has been a target of constant trolls ever since he once even shared his picture right after his arrest to shut the trolls.

This picture was taken in a Los Angeles police station after the actor was arrested with a prostitute.

To my dear trolls. Hope this is helpful. Now you have more time to spend with mummy. pic.twitter.com/FbbyC286cZ — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) December 5, 2019

