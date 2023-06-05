Miley Cyrus is known for breaking stereotypes at every moment of her life. The singer does not shy away from either showing a lot of her skin or speaking her heart out. She has always been open about her personal life and ensures her statements reach out to all her fans. However, Miley once invited a lot of trouble after her statements during a live session were called out for being homophobic. Here’s how the singer did damage control.

Miley, the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, knew she wanted to be an actress at an early age. She began her acting and singing classes when she was not even a teenager and made her debut with the 2006 Disney show Hannah Montana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2019, Miley Cyrus held an Instagram live session and tried to diss her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. However, her remarks came out to be argumentative, especially for the LGBTQ+ community. Talking to Cody Simpson during the IG Live, the Flowers singer said, “There are good men out there guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with d*cks out there, you just gotta find them. You gotta find a d*ck that’s not a d*ck, you know what I mean?”

She continued, “I always thought that I had to be gay because I just thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d*cks. I’ve only ever met one and he’s on this live.” For the unversed, Miley confirmed being pansexual.

She received a massive backlash over the stream, which was reportedly her indirect attack at Liam Hemsworth, who she had parted ways with in August of the same year. In order to clarify her intentions, Miley Cyrus took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “I was talking sh*t about sucky guys, but let me be clear: YOU don’t CHOOSE your s*xuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Henry Cavill Led The Witcher’s Budget Was Almost 4 Times More Than Game Of Thrones Season 8; Netflix Invested Over $300 Million When Superman Turned Geralt Of Rivia – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News