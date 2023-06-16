Rosie O’Donnell is a massive name in the entertainment industry worldwide. The comedian and actress rose to fame with the Star Search, and there has been no looking back ever since. In a recent interview, the television personality finally broke her silence on her public fall-out with Ellen DeGeneres and how deeply it affected her. In fact, she also revealed that Ellen texted her a while ago to check on her revealing the details of their conversation. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ellen is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood and rose to fame with her show which ended in 2022. Over the years, we have seen her entertaining us while talking to celebrities and audiences, and we love her sense of humour.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Rosie O’Donnell revealed about Ellen DeGeneres texting her and added, “She texted me a few weeks ago checking in, seeing how I’m doing, and I asked her how she’s surviving not being on TV.”

When asked about the details of their conversation, Rosie O’Donnell said, “She wrote, ‘I’m really sorry, and I don’t remember that.’” It so happened when Ellen DeGeneres denied knowing the comedian on ‘Larry King Live’ back in the day and reiterating the same, Rosie told the publication, “Larry King said, ‘Whatever happened to Rosie O’Donnell’s show? She went down the tubes as soon as she came out.’ And the quote that Ellen said was, ‘I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends.’ I was watching TV in bed with my wife going, ‘Did she just say that?’”

Regarding Ellen’s remark on the show, O’Donnell said, “It’s a big transition. But we’ve had our weirdness in our relationship. I don’t know if it’s jealousy, competition or the fact that she said a mean thing about me once that really hurt my feelings. It just felt like I don’t trust this person to be in my world.”

Rosie O’Donnell also revealed that Ellen DeGeneres didn’t let her appear on her show and said, “… I asked to go on [DeGeneres’ show] because of something I was promoting, and she said no. And I remember going, ‘Seriously?’ After she said no that one time, whenever they would ask [me to appear] on the show, I would say no.”

What do you think about Rosie spilling the beans on her public fall-out with Ellen back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

