There have been plenty of rumors about potential trouble in paradise between Hailey and Justin Bieber. Every now and then, the mill buzzes with a new rumor but is shut down when things seem more than fine between the pop star and the model. Recently, the couple returned from Aspen, ColoradAs. As Justin documented on his Instagram, they enjoyed a quick getaway, the frosty weather, and the snowy landsgram. A report has alleged that Hailey’s friends are concerned about her and are asking her to leave Jusamididst trouble in their marriage rumors. Here’s what we know.

Are Hailey Bieber’s Friends Advising Her To Leave Justin Bieber Amid Resurging Divorce Rumors?

According to The US Sun, the Rhode founder’s friends are concerned about her. “Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage,” a source told the portal, adding, “She loves him madly, but he’s a loose cannon,” referring to reports of his hold and cold behavior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

“Some of Hailey’s friends have advised her to leave him,” the insider further claimed. For the unversed, Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018 and celebrated their anniversary yearly with sweet messages and photos on their Instagram accounts. Last year in August, they welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues, and have been soaking in some quality family time.

Hailey & Justin Bieber’s Constant Marital Trouble Rumors

The couple reportedly shunned marital trouble rumors by being spotted on dinner or lunch dates, lovey-dovey stories, and more. The buzz of issues between them persists six years into their marriage. The two were honest about the first year of their marriage being hard for them since they tied the knot when they were young.

They previously opened up about how it took them time to establish a routine and create a life together while also understanding the pressure and responsibilities of a marriage. Recent photos of them were scrutinized by the public, who claimed they looked exhausted when they stepped out.

The photos only sparked more concern and elevated the divorce rumors. A few weeks ago, Justin claimed his Instagram account had been hacked, and someone unfollowed Hailey. That incident led to widespread debate, discussion, and theories about what was happening between the two.

Fans are tired of the narratives and praise the couple for wading through such news and lies about them for years. From online bullying to trolling and hate, the power duo has been through their share of issues but has become more assertive. It remains to be seen how they react to the recent rumors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

