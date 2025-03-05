Ben Affleck is seemingly open to rekindling his past with Jennifer Garner, but the timing just isn’t in his favor.

While the ‘Gone Girl’ star “would love another chance” in their relationship, life’s circumstances are making that nearly impossible right now. The actor, fresh off his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, is fully immersed in his work and adjusting to this new phase of his life.

Ben Affleck Respects Jennifer Garner’s Relationship with John Miller

According to an insider close to the former couple, Affleck remains respectful of Garner’s current romance with businessman John Miller and has no intention of interfering.

“Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives,” the source said. “Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez], he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter.”

The insider explained, “Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them.”

Jennifer Garner & John Miller 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qVPhkyZuZH — durian (@bersexrk) November 6, 2023

Jennifer Garner Has Apparently Moved On

Unlike Affleck, when it comes to Garner’s end, the door to reconciliation isn’t even slightly ajar. Garner, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with Miller since 2018, is content where she is and has no desire to revisit her past with Affleck.

“The feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side. She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at. She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment,” a second insider noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

Co-parenting Brings Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Closer

Despite this, Affleck and Garner have been spending more time together, particularly in light of his recent split from Lopez and the recent chaos caused by the Los Angeles fires. Their bond seems stronger than ever, as they continue to lean on each other.

Just this past Sunday, the former couple, who share three children, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, were spotted laughing and enjoying themselves while celebrating their youngest son’s birthday at a paintball park in Los Angeles.

John Miller Feels Like a Third Wheel

Not everyone is thrilled about Affleck and Garner’s growing closeness, though. Miller has reportedly started feeling like a third wheel, particularly when Affleck joins in on family holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Miller “knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship,” the insider said.

“Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them, like Christmas and Thanksgiving. John feels like a third wheel,” they added.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: From Adrien Brody’s Tiresome Speech to Emilia Pérez’s Record 11 Losses, 10 All-Time Records Set at 97th Academy Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News