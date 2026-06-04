Masters of the Universe, the new He-Man movie, is hitting theaters tomorrow and is expected to earn decent numbers on its opening weekend. The film has a huge budget and could capitalize on Star Wars’ box-office performance this week. The film, however, will need a lot more than that to emerge as a box-office success and be profitable by the end of its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film’s Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed, and it’s above-average. The critics gave it 74%, and now we have to wait and see how the viewers receive it. There is one thing for sure: it will beat the OG movie’s global and domestic haul in its original run, but that is not the actual win in this case. It will have to rely on strong word-of-mouth to roll over to the profitable grounds.

How much is the film tracking to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Variety’s latest report, Masters of the Universe, starring Nicholas Galitzine, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba, is expected to have a modest start at the North American box office, which is not what one would expect from a film with a $200 million budget. The movie is tracking to earn between $30 million and $35 million across 3500 locations. It is facing Scary Movie 6 in cinemas this weekend, which also has strong IP value.

Travis Knight‘s movie will have to rely heavily on word of mouth, but it will have one advantage. Since Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu are performing weakly at the box office, this might push viewers towards this Mattel toy movie. It went down by 70% in its second weekend. Therefore, people are looking for something new, and if fans love it in its opening weekend, it could attract some of those viewers and enjoy a stronger theatrical run.

What is the film about?

The film follows Prince Adam Glenn, who, after being separated from his home for 15 years, is led by the Sword of Power of King Grayskull from Earth back to Eternia. There, he discovers that his world has been devastated and is now ruled by the ruthless warlord and sorcerer Skeletor. To reclaim his family’s legacy and save Eternia, Adam teams up with his allies Teela and Man-At-Arms and embraces his destiny as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe. Masters in the Universe will be released on June 5.

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