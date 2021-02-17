It was back in December 2020 when Tahliah Debrett Barnett aka FKA twigs sued her boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. The reason stated behind the same hinted at a ‘Relentless’ abusive relationship between the two. They both met first in 2018 on the set of Honey Boy, LaBeouf’s semiautobiographical coming-of-age story.

In her recent interview, she has revealed many shocking stories that prove only one thing – an abusive relationship. Though LaBeouf has denied all the allegations made by her in the past.

In her conversation with Gayle King on CBS’ This Morning, FKA Twigs appeared on her first-ever television interview. She said, “He (Shia LaBeouf) would often just start having an argument with me in the middle of the night, start accusing me of doing all sorts of things, planning to leave him in my head. He’d wake me up and tell me I was disgusting, that I was vile.”

She was also asked if LaBeouf’s accusations about her are true. To which FKA replied: “Nothing was ever true. But this is the thing, but I would really doubt myself.”

She discusses a weird incident, which goes as, “You know, especially when I’d wake up and he’d be like, ‘You were lying there with your eyes open, planning to leave me.’ And I’d be like, ‘I literally was asleep’. But then he would only want me to sleep naked because he said I didn’t then I was keeping myself from him.’”

She explained further and said, “It’s just like this constant availability and everything centred around them. I think that’s why I wanted to come out and talk about this because the signs really are there from the beginning,’ she explained.”

FKA Twigs also added, “That’s the thing about domestic abuse, domestic violence, it’s a real gradual step-by-step process to get somebody to a place where they lose themselves so much, they accept or feel like they deserve to be treated in that way. It’s not one thing, it’s loads of tiny little things that get sewn together into a nightmare.’”

Shia LaBeouf’s lawyer Shawn Holley released a statement to This Morning which read, “A lawyer issuing general denials to all the allegations in a lawsuit is standard procedure in civil practise and signals nothing about Shia’s past statements and his acceptance or responsibility for things he has done wrong. Nothing has changed.”

