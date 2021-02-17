Comedian-actor Adam Sandler is one of the popular Hollywood stars who enjoys a massive fan following. The actor gained popularity by being one of the cast members of Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1995. He then went on to star in several Hollywood films mainly in comedic roles.

He has appeared in films like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, Mr. Deeds, 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and many more. He also earned praises for his dramatic performances in films like Punch-Drunk Love, Spanglish, Reign Over Me, Funny People, and Uncut Gems.

Adam Sandler’s film Hustle, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, is one of his much-awaited films. The film will be released on streaming service Netflix but it’s unclear when. The actor made headlines last year when he spotted in and around the city of Philadelphia while shooting for the film.

A few fans saw him as he rode down the street and chased him down. In spite of the wealth and his celebrity status, he was quite down to earth person. When he saw a few fans chasing his car, the actor pulled over and had a pleasant exchange with the fans. He even asked them how their workdays were. Take a look at the clip below:

It was reported at that time that Adam Sandler paid a visit to George’s Music in Berwyn to get his hands on some guitars and take one home. He even stopped by at Savona in Gulph Mills for some Italian fare.

While talking about his upcoming film ‘Hustle’, Adam plays the role of an unjustly fired basketball coach who brings an international star to the United States to prove both of their mettle. The film is produced by LeBron James and written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

So what do you think about Adam Sandler’s interaction with his fans in Philadelphia? Let us know in the comments.

