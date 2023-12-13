Andre Braugher, popularly known for his role as Captain Ray Holt in the sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, passed away on Monday. The actor has not only won the hearts of the viewers but multiple award nominations for his excellent work as well. He has also been a part of some Holywood movies and worked as a supporting actor.

Andre’s breakthrough role was in Homicide: Life on the Street, for which he even won a Primetime Emmy in the category Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He received another Emmy for playing Nick Atwater in ‘Thief.’ He also received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Thief and another for ‘Gideon’s Crossing.” Scroll below to get more deets on the late actor.

As per Deadline’s report, Andre Braugher died from a brief illness. He was 61 years of age. Terry Crews, his co-star from the American sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, shared a heartfelt note for his beloved Captain Holt on his Instagram handle. Another actor, Joe Lo Trugilo, who played the role of Charles Boyle, also shared a tribute on the photo-sharing app in honor of Andre. For the unversed, Braugher was part of the sitcom through eight seasons.

Remembering Andre Braugher, Terry Crews wrote, “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness, and your friendship. My deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

Besides television, Andre Braugher also did a few films. He appeared in the role of Cpl. Thomas Searles is in the Academy Award-winning film Glory, directed by Edward Zwick. The film featured Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick, Cary Elwes, and others.

Andre Braugher had been associated with projects like The Good Fight, Bojack Horseman, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Men of a Certain Age, Hack, and many more.

The late actor was a devoted family man and is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and three sons, Michael, Isaiah, and John.

