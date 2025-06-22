The Shanmuga Pandian starrer Tamil action film, Padai Thalaivan opened to a strong start at the box office. However, the movie is now moving at a snail’s pace as it falls prey to some stiff competition with the recent South releases. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 9th day.

Padai Thalaivan Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the Shanmuga Pandian starrer earned 4 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 33% since the movie amassed 6 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 7.3 crores.

The film is now 2.7 crores away from crossing 10 crores. However, the laborious pace of the film might make things difficult for it. The movie is most likely to wrap up below 8 crores. It needs a positive word of mouth which might reflect in the collections. The film is also facing a tough competition from the likes of Maaman and Thug Life.

Padai Thalaivan Box Office Collection Breakdown

Week 1: 7.2 crores

Day 9: 4 lakhs

Total: 7.3 crores

Padai Thalaivan Is Already A Success?

However, despite the day-wise collections remaining at the lower levels, the Shanmuga Pandian starrer might be a success already. The film is reportedly mounted at a scale of 5 to 6 crores. If this is indeed true, the movie might have already churned out more than 20% returns. This makes the movie attain a plus verdict already.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Padai Thalaivan is helmed by U Anbu. Apart from Shanmuga Pandian, it also stars Kasthuri Raja, Yamini Chander and Munishkanth in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

