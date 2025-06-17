The Shanmuga Pandian starrer Tamil action film, Padai Thalaivan kickstarted in an impressive manner at the box office. However, on its 4th day, the film witnessed a sharp downward graph. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Padai Thalaivan Box Office Collection Day 4

The Shanmuga Pandian starrer opened at 1.29 crores which was not a very bad opening. However, on its second day, it saw a drop of around 5% and amassed 1.22 crores. But on the third day, the movie again saw a stellar growth of 43% and earned 1.75 crores.

Now, according to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the movie saw a crash of around 50%. It only garnered 87 lakhs which is the lowest day-wise collection for the film till now. The total India net collection of Padai Thalaivan 5.13 crore. Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 6.05 crore.

Box Office Collection Breakdown Of Padai Thalaiavan (Day 4)

Day 1: 1.29 crores

Day 2: 1.22 crores

Day 3: 1.75 crores

Day 4: 87 lakhs

Total: 5.13 crores

Even though the film has managed to cross 5 crores within 4 days of its release, it still needs to witness a consistency in the positive word of mouth. This will lead to a favorable upward graph in the box office collection. It might face a tough competition at the Kollywood box office from the likes of Tourist Family and Maaman.

About The Film

Talking about Padai Thalaivan, the movie has been directed by U Anbu. Apart from Shanmuga Pandian, it also stars Kasthuri Raja, Yamini Chander and Munishkanth in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

