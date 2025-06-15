Final Destination: Bloodlines has entered the final stretch of its theatrical run, and the studio has thus made an important decision. People who were unable to catch the horror movie in the theaters can now watch it in the comfort of their homes, as it is coming out on digital platforms. Keep scrolling for the deets.

What is the film about, and who are the cast members?

It is the sixth film in the Final Destination franchise, released over a decade after the last installment, released in 2011. Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein directed it from a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans. The R-rated horror film features Kaitlyn Santa Juana in the lead role, best known for the sci-fi horror movie The Friendship Game. Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd appear in supporting roles.

The story of Final Destination: Bloodlines reads – “In 1968, Iris Campbell avoided a tragedy at the Sky View restaurant, but Death came after survivors and their descendants in the order they were meant to die. Years later, her granddaughter Stefani Reyes starts having nightmares about the collapse and finds Iris, who reveals the family is marked by Death. As members of their family are killed in bizarre accidents, Stefani, Charlie, and their mother, Darlene, seek help from mortician Bludworth and try to cheat Death by killing or resuscitating.”

Final Destination: Bloodlines’ remarkable box office performance

This installment stands as the highest-grossing film in the entire Final Destination franchise. It ranks among the top horror movies in 2025, trailing only behind major hits like Sinners. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Bloodlines collected $51.6 million on its opening weekend in North America’s box office. It has completed one month in the theaters and has collected $127.96 million domestically. Internationally, it has hit the $138.6 million cume, and adding that to its domestic gross, it has reached the $266.56 million cume.

Final Destination: Bloodlines digital release date revealed!

According to a Forbes report, Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed in a press release that Final Destination: Bloodlines will be available on premium video on demand starting Tuesday, June 17. Viewers can buy or rent the film on various digital platforms, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Movies Anywhere, Prime Video, and YouTube. The PVOD purchase price is set at $24.99. Since digital rentals usually cost about $5 less than purchasing, viewers can expect to rent Bloodlines for 48 hours at $19.99. It will be available in North America.

