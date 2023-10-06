Ally Brooke believes the members of Fifth Harmony are “slowly reuniting”. The 30-year-old singer has denied that the chart-topping girl group are set to reunite for a new album or a tour, but Ally revealed that members of the band have recently reconnected with each other.

Ally – who starred alongside Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello – wrote on X: “I’m thrilled to see there’s a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony.”

“Reunion has many meanings and while there’s no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way. XX Ally (sic),” Ally Brooke added.

In 2018, the girl group Fifth Harmony announced plans to take an indefinite hiatus in order to pursue solo projects.

But Ally recently told E! News that she “100 percent” sees herself reuniting with her bandmates.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Normani admitted that she struggled with her confidence when she joined Fifth Harmony.

The 27-year-old singer joined the group as a teenager, after auditioning on the US version of ‘The X Factor’ – but Normani struggled to cope with the pressures of fame.

The ‘Motivation’ hitmaker told Billboard: “I started in a girl group when I was 15. I remember that being one of the lowest points for me in terms of my confidence.

“We’re young, we’re trying to figure out who we are on top of having to do that in front of the rest of the world, while they pit us against each other, and then the things that people project on you, you kind of start to believe. Not just musically, but in my personal life, it’s easy to let those things creep in and for you to allow everybody’s perception to become your identity.”

