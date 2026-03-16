The Kerala Story 2, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in key roles, continues to perform well at the Indian box office. In the absence of major Hindi releases, the film is enjoying traction with audiences, and it is likely to maintain the momentum until Dhurandhar 2 releases this Thursday (March 19). In the meantime, it is all set to reach a major milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

The Bollywood drama had a good third weekend, starting with 1.5 crore on day 15. On day 16, it earned 2.75 crore, representing a 83.33% growth. On day 3, it scored 3.18 crore, up 15.63%. Overall, it amassed 7.43 crore in the third weekend. In total, the film has earned an estimated 47.3 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 55.81 crore gross. It is likely to conclude its run at 52-55 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Day 15 – 1.5 crore

Day 16 – 2.75 crore

Day 17 – 3.18 crore

Total – 47.3 crore

As we can see, The Kerala Story 2 has already 47.3 crore net, so it will soon reach the 50 crore milestone. From its present position, it needs only 2.7 crore more to reach 50 crore, which will be comfortably achieved. This will make it the third Bollywood film of 2026 to do so after Border 2 and Mardaani 3.

Box office verdict of The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 was reportedly made at a budget of 28 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 47.3 crore net so far, resulting in a return on investment (ROI) of 19.3 crore. Calculated further, it equals 68.92% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 28 crore

India net collection – 47.3 crore

ROI – 19.3 crore

ROI% – 68.92%

Verdict – Plus

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