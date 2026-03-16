Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, is refusing to slow down at the Indian box office. After exceeding expectations in the first two weeks, the film is maintaining the momentum during the third week. On the third Friday, it displayed an upward trend, and over the entire weekend, the same thing was witnessed, raking in a solid 8 crore+ in the last three days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

The Kollywood comedy drama earned 1.65 crore on its 15th day. It was followed by 87.87% jump on day 16, with 3.1 crore coming in. On day 17, it made 3.42 crore, up 10.32%. Overall, it scored a solid 8.17 crore in the third weekend. In total, the film has earned an estimated 50.87 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 60.02 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 23.25 crore

Week 2 – 19.45 crore

Day 15 – 1.65 crore

Day 16 – 3.1 crore

Day 17 – 3.42 crore

Total – 50.87 crore

2nd Kollywood film of 2026 to score a half-century

With 50.87 crore net in the kitty, Thaai Kizhavi has become the second Tamil film of 2026 to cross the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi was the first film to do so. It is also the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and will soon claim the first spot. Parasakthi is at the top with 52.46 crore net. With just 1.59 crore more to go, the Radhika Sarathkumar starrer is expected to grab the top spot by today or tomorrow.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Parasakthi – 52.46 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 50.87 crore With Love – 30.56 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 30.13 crore

More about the film

Thaai Kizhavi is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kalai Arasu under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film was theatrically released on February 27. It was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore.

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