Mollywood box office is currently enjoying success at a funny note with the horror comedy Prakambanam, churning out profits every single day! The film has been at the box office for a month, and the return on investments paints a celebratory picture! The film has not only sustained itself but has officially outperformed the last superhit of the same genre, Sarvam Maya, in terms of profits.

Nivin Pauly’s Sarvam Maya stood at a profit of 156.13% at the box office. In contrast, the latest Malayalam horror comedy starring Ganapathi has already clocked in a whopping 263.5% return on investment – a massive 64.7% higher than Sarvam Maya!

Prakambanam Box Office Day 30

On the 30th day, February 28, the fifth Saturday, Prakambanam, yet again witnessed a jump, earning 15 lakh at the box office. This is 50% higher earnings than the fifth Friday, which brought 10 lakh to the table!

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 5.55 crore

Week 2: 4.39 crore

Week 3: 2.78 crore

Week 4: 1.46 crore

Day 29 (5th Friday): 10 lakh

Day 30 (5th Saturday): 15 lakh

With a worldwide gross collection of 21.61 crore, the film is currently the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film globally, after Chatha Pacha: The King Of Rowdies!

Prakambanam Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 30 days.

India Net Collection: 14.54 crore

India Gross Collection: 17.15 crore

Budget: 4 crore

Profit: 10.54 crore

ROI%: 263.5%

Overseas Gross Collection: 4.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 21.9 crore

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2026 here.

