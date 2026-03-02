The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is currently the leading choice among cine-goers, but it is no match for its predecessor. Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial now aims to pass the Monday test. The morning occupancy remained steady. Scroll below for a detailed day 4 report!

The Kerala Story 2 Day 4 Morning Occupancy

Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer is fighting a multi-way battle against O’Romeo, Border 2, and Mardaani 3, among other releases. Despite the mixed reviews, it is holding an edge over most of its competitors, which have reached saturation. According to Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2 registered a morning occupancy of 6.29% on day 4.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s production remained on similar lines as Saturday, which witnessed admissions of 6.45% during the morning shows. It now needs to maintain its momentum during the afternoon and evening shows to maintain a 4 crore+ streak at the box office.

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 7.32%

Day 2: 6.45% (-11%)

Day 3: 7.86% (+21.8%)

Day 4: 6.29% (-20%)

The Kerala Story 2 vs The Kerala Story Day 4 Morning Occupancy

Back in 2023, Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story shined bright at the box office, gaining the super-duper hit verdict. The raving reviews led to occupancy of 13.10% during the morning shows on its first Monday. In comparison, the sequel has almost half the admissions, which is disappointing.

Where does it stand among Bollywood releases of 2026?

The Kerala Story sequel failed to beat the big Bollywood films of 2026 – Border 2 and O’Romeo. It also stayed behind Ikkis. However, the Hindi drama managed to surpass Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, which witnessed admissions of 6.24% during the morning shows on day 4.

Check out the day 4 morning occupancy of Bollywood films in 2026:

Border 2: 40.39% Ikkis: 9.74% O’Romeo: 7.12% The Kerala Story 2: 6.29% Mardaani 3: 6.24% Do Deewane Seher Mein: 5.58% Assi: 4.86% Rahu Ketu: 4.77% Happy Patel: 4.31%

