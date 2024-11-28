Pras Michél, Grammy-winning artist and founding member of the legendary hip-hop group the Fugees, faces up to 22 years behind bars after being found guilty for his role in one of the largest financial scandals in recent history, the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

In a recent interview, the 53-year-old shared how he became involved in the billion-dollar embezzlement scheme for the first time and discussed his upcoming sentencing.

Pras Michél Was Found Guilty Last Year

Michél was found guilty last year of violating campaign finance laws and lobbying foreign officials without registration. He was accused of assisting financier Jho Low in illegally channeling money into U.S. politics in exchange for favors.

However, he was initially unaware of the full extent of his involvement. “I don’t know if subconsciously it was a bit exciting for me too,” Michél said, reflecting on how the high-stakes drama of the Scandal felt unreal. “I like spy movies but never wanted to be a spy. I don’t think that’s sexy. But a part of it felt like that.”

Pras Michél on How the 1MDB Scandal Began

Michel’s connection to 1MDB, a sovereign wealth fund from Malaysia, started through his ties with Low, a financier at the center of the controversy.

The American rapper helped organize meetings with high-ranking Chinese officials, including a secretive meeting at the Four Seasons Hotel in Manhattan.

“The one weird thing to me was that the Four Seasons has a private elevator. I never knew that,” Michél recalled, per The Variety. “It felt natural, but in hindsight, it wasn’t.”

The following trial was a media spectacle. During testimony, prominent figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian were mentioned, and Michel was dubbed the honcho behind a complex campaign finance scheme.

Pras Michel Feels He Was Scapegoated

Michel, while reflecting on the ordeal, said that he was scapegoated. “The government needed a prize. They needed a head, and I was the low-hanging fruit,” he said. His lawyers are now preparing an appeal, claiming he was denied a fair trial.

As Michel faces legal challenges, he remains optimistic about the future. “I’m going to fight, and I’m going to appeal, but there’s a possibility that I’m going in while I’m fighting,” he added, admitting the difficulty ahead.

Despite the case leaving a dent in his career, Michel remains hopeful that justice will prevail and he can finish his story.

