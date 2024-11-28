Sean Diddy Combs’ son is following in his father’s footsteps, but not in the way many would hope. It has been reported that Justin Combs, the son of the disgraced rapper, might just find himself shut out of the luxury home rental market for properties.

A broker of mansions in Southern California said the 30-year-old is turning out to be just like his father, who was infamous for his extravagant parties in the 2000s.

A Facilitator Of The Rich And Famous Opted Not To Rent A Luxe Home To Justin Combs

“The company that I work with rented houses to Justin,” alleged an LA-based facilitator for the rich and famous. “He would say, ‘I’m having 20 people over.’ But there would be 200 and then they would wreck the house. It’s gotten to the point where nobody will rent to him. He called me to rent, and I said no.”

There are no indications of any issues at the younger Combs’ parties unlike his dad Sean Diddy Combs’ infamous bashes. However, he often shows off pictures of himself pouring and downing shots of tequila and vodka on his Instagram. Justin also shares glimpses of himself partying with his dad and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Dior Combs (@princejdc)

Jeffrey Lichtman, Justin’s lawyer, said, “Justin has not been charged with a crime or sued civilly regarding any of these accusations for a reason – he did nothing wrong.” Meanwhile, Porsche Leasing LTD has filed a lawsuit for $190K over unpaid bills for a leased Bentley against him.

Lichtman reasoned that the missed payments were due to an issue in the mailing address. The attorney claimed that the issue resulted in Justin not receiving the bills. He said, “The outstanding balance will be paid, and the lawsuit will be dropped.”

Sean Diddy Combs’ ‘Freak-Off’ Parties

According to the New York Post, Justin’s father, Diddy, was known for organizing chimerical celeb-filled White Parties. However, following multiple lawsuits and his arrest on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges in September, a more unhinged side of Sean Diddy Combs’ partying styles has come to light.

According to the indictment, federal authorities claimed that the media mogul hosted “freakoffs”—sex parties where he used “violence and intimidation” to record and encourage participation. Diddy has maintained his innocence and has made three attempts to gain release on bail from the Brooklyn correctional facility where he is currently being held, all of which were turned down.

A 2014 video of one of Sean Diddy Combs’ parties in Las Vegas, held for rapper Meek Mill, shows a lively but legal scene showing a naked woman having sushi eaten off her and dancers in minimal attire. Property manager Jason Haight told DailyMail that after the event, “There were broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, bloody bedding … lubricant on the dresser.” He described the bedrooms as “disgusting.”

The Daily Mail released footage from a party Sean “Diddy” Combs threw for Meek Mill in 2014 where cocaine, half-empty bottle of liquor, used condoms and bloodstained bedding was left behind at the home where the party took place. “The bedrooms the following day were… pic.twitter.com/D4q6JMWKrG — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) November 20, 2024

