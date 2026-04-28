Vaazha 2 saw a drop on its fourth Monday, day 26, but that didn’t stop it from unleashing another milestone at the Indian box office. Riding on positive word of mouth, the film has already emerged as an all-time blockbuster and has now surpassed Mohanlal’s Thudarum in the domestic market. With this, it has now emerged as Mollywood’s third-highest-grossing film in India. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the Indian box office in 26 days?

The Vaazha sequel scored an estimated 1.45 crore on the fourth Monday, day 26. Compared to the fourth Friday, day 23’s 1.95 crore, it displayed a drop of 25.64%, which is slightly higher than expected. Nonetheless, it has amassed a staggering total of 122.9 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 145.02 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 55.05 crore

Week 2 – 41.35 crore

Week 3 – 17.45 crore

Day 23 – 1.95 crore

Day 24 – 2.5 crore

Day 25 – 3.15 crore

Day 26 – 1.45 crore

Total – 122.9 crore

Becomes the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film in India

With 122.9 crore net, Vaazha 2 comfortably surpassed Thudarum (122 crore net) to become the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Indian box office. To claim the second spot, it must surpass Manjummel Boys (142.08 crore net), which is out of reach.

Take a look at the top 10 Mollywood grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Vaazha 2 – 122.9 crore (26 days) Thudarum – 122 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore

More about the film

The Vaazha sequel is directed by Savin SA and produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. The film stars Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Biju Kuttan, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V in key roles. It was released in theaters on April 2.

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