Mammootty’s Patriot is exhibiting a roaring trend at the ticket windows, shattering records even before its first show has commenced. With just 24 hours to go for its grand theatrical release, the film is surpassing the pre-sales of every single Mammootty film that arrived last year. According to the BookMyShow advance sales report, his upcoming film is witnessing a very good upward trend.

While 2025 was a productive year for the legendary actor, his upcoming film has managed to outpace the advance bookings of all his previous films in record time. The buzz surrounding the film’s high-octane political theme and Mammootty’s powerhouse performance has translated well at the ticket window.

Patriot Box Office BMS Pre Sales

With a ticket pre-sale of 188.29K, Patriot has already registered the sixth-highest selling advance for a Malayalam film on BMS. It has surpassed many Malayalam biggies and by the end of the day might end up settling for the third spot!

Mammootty has surpassed the pre-sale of all three of his releases of 2025 – Turbo, Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse & Bazooka. Meanwhile, Patriot pre-sale has also surpassed Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham and Mohanlal’s Turbo!

The momentum suggests that the Malayalam film industry is set for another massive winner. The fact that Patriot has already outperformed Turbo (161K) highlights the massive hype.

Check out the top 10 pre-sales of Malayalam films on BMS (Aug 2023 – 2026).

L2: Empuraan: 1.33M The GOAT Life: 309K Aadu 3: 235K Malaikottai Vaaliban: 204K Bha Bha Ba: 202K Patriot: 188.29K (1 day to go) Turbo: 161K Thudarum: 132K Kalamkaval: 115K Aavesham: 104K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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