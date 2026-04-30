The roar of the Maratha empire is echoing loud and clear at the ticket windows as Raja Shivaji is witnessing a massive surge in pre-sales, promising a historic start on May 1. The anticipation for Riteish Deshmukh’s passion project has officially reached a very good surge. With just 24 hours left before the grand release, the film is selling tickets at a very good pace. According to the latest reports from BookMyShow, it has registered a staggering 1.5 times jump in ticket sales in the last 24 hours!

Riteish Deshmukh Promising A Great Start!

The trend for the period film has been on a consistent upward path, but the leap between April 28 and April 29 is good. The film is benefiting from immense hype and a strong emotional connection to the content of the film!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Pre-Sales

On April 28, Raja Shivaji registered a ticket sale of 27.9K on BMS. On April 29, in 24 hours, the film witnessed almost 57% jump, registering a ticket sale of 42.41K in advance. The total ticket pre-sales of the film are inching towards the 100K mark on BMS. With today being the final day before the release (May 1), the numbers are expected to explode even further.

Riteish Deshmukh previously shattered Marathi box office records with his directorial debut, Ved, and it seems he is on track to outdo himself with Raja Shivaji. With May 1 being a holiday (Maharashtra Day), the film is perfectly positioned to churn out its maximum potential. If the current momentum continues, the film will likely see one of the biggest openings of Marathi Cinema on May 1. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to impress the Hindi audience with the same enthusiasm!

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