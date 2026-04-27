Mohanlal and Mammootty’s Patriot is set to arrive in theaters on May 1. Since it marks the reunion of the two biggest Mollywood superstars, the expectations are naturally high, and as far as day 1 collection is concerned, it is aiming for a solid start at the Indian box office. Before the film hits the big screen, it is expected to make waves in advance bookings, but can it really set the highest opening-day pre-sales record for Mollywood? Let’s discuss it below!

Mohanlal and Mammootty’s reunion is the biggest selling point

Mollywood fans have been lucky enough to witness two of the biggest superstars on the big screen together several times. However, it’s been a long time since they collaborated in full-fledged roles. For those who don’t know, they were last seen together in Twenty:20, which was released in 2008. So, after a 17-year gap, the duo has returned, and the excitement is high among movie buffs. In fact, it’s the film’s biggest selling point.

Can Patriot make history with its day 1 advance bookings in India?

It has been learned that advance booking for Patriot opens tomorrow morning in India, and tickets are expected to sell like hotcakes. In Kerala, shows are expected to sell out within hours and make new records. Currently, L2: Empuraan holds the record for the highest opening-day pre-sales at the Indian box office, and everyone is eager to see whether the upcoming biggie can challenge Empuraan’s final numbers.

For the unversed, L2: Empuraan grossed a staggering 11.28 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through day 1 pre-sales. To achieve a gross collection of 11.28 crore, it sold 6.03 lakh tickets. Overtaking such numbers is not easy; in the case of Empuraan, there was a sequel factor, and it saw a wide release with a show count of over 11,100.

In the case of Patriot, there’s no such sequel factor, and the show count is expected to be lower than L2: Empuraan. Nonetheless, it’s expected to go on a rampage once bookings open.

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