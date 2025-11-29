De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan, entered its third week yesterday (November 28). With Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein witnessing a grand release, the Bollywood rom-com witnessed a significant dent in the show count. This resulted in the collection falling below the 1 crore mark for the first time at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 15!

The Bollywood rom-com had a fair run in the first two weeks due to decent word of mouth among the audience. It entered the third week with a big competitor standing in front of it in the form of Tere Ishk Mein. Even Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Gustaakh Dil arrived in theaters yesterday. These two releases cut down the shows of Ajay’s film, which had already started showing signs of exhaustion.

How much did De De Pyaar De 2 earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, De De Pyaar De 2 earned an estimated 85 lakh on its third Friday, day 15, showing a drop of 43.33% from day 14’s 1.5 crores. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 84.05 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it equals 99.17 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 57.78 crores

Week 2 – 25.42 crores

Day 15 – 85 lakh

Total – 84.05 crores

Inches away from beating Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

With 84.05 crores in the kitty already, De De Pyaar De 2 is all set to surpass Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The super hit romantic drama has earned 85.76 crores so far and won’t score big from now on, as its daily collection has dropped to just 1 lakh.

Compared to the Ajay Devgn starrer, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is ahead with just 1.71 crores. So, Ajay’s rom-com is likely to beat it by the end of this weekend.

