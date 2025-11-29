Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has exceeded all expectations on its opening day. Considering good buzz on the ground level, the film was expected to open well, but nobody thought that it would cross the 20 crore mark at the worldwide box office on its day 1. Yes, it crossed 20 crores on the opening day, and also scored the third biggest opening ever for both lead actors. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Tere Ishk Mein earn at the worldwide box office on day 1?

The Bollywood romantic drama benefited from a well-cut trailer and chart-topping songs. Among the targeted audience, i.e., youth, it built strong hype, which was witnessed on Friday (November 28). Additionally, since the initial feedback has been favorable, a noticeable increase in evening and nighttime show attendance was observed. This resulted in an impressive start of 18.65 crore gross (15.81 crore net) in India. This is inclusive of Hindi and Tamil versions.

Overseas, Tere Ishk Mein registered a decent start by earning an estimated 3 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the day 1 worldwide box office collection is 21.65 crore gross.

Day 1 box office collection breakdown:

India net – 15.81 crores

India gross – 18.65 c r ores

c ores Overseas gross – 3 crores

Worldwide gross – 21.65 crores

Registers the 3rd biggest opening for Dhanush and Kriti Sanon!

With 21.65 crore gross, Tere Ishk Mein pulled off the third-biggest start for Dhanush. It got placed below Kuberaa (27.55 crore gross) and Raayan (23.4 crore gross).

Take a look at Dhanush’s top 3 openers globally (gross):

Kuberaa – 27.55 crores Raayan – 23.4 crores Tere Ishk Mein – 21.65 crores

Even for Kriti Sanon, the romantic drama scored the third-highest day 1 collection globally, following Adipurush (127.36 crore gross) and Housefull 4 (30.51 crore gross).

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s top 3 openers globally (gross):

Adipurush – 127.36 crores Housefull 4 – 30.51 crores Tere Ishk Mein – 21.65 crores

