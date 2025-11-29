Raju Weds Rambai has yet again surprised with its box office numbers on the second Friday. In 8 days, the film stands at a total net box office collection of 11.11 crore in India. The film is churning out huge profits as it is made on a controlled budget of only 2.5 crore. In fact, it has been hitting records with its profits.

2nd Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2025

The rural romance is now the second most profitable Telugu film of 2025, surpassing the profits of Court: State VS A Nobody! The rural romance with its budget of 2.5 crore has registered a profit of 344.4% surpassing Court: A State VS Nobody’s 306% ROI.

Raju Weds Rambai Box Office Day 8

On the 8th day, the second Friday, November 28, Raju Weds Rambai earned 71 lakh, and it turned the second most profitable Telugu film of 2025. Interestingly, it has surpassed the profits of every single film of this year as well as last year, except for the profits earned by Little Hearts!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 1.15 crore

Day 2: 2.15 crore

Day 3: 2.5 crore

Day 4: 1.4 crore

Day 5: 1.12 crore

Day 6: 98 lakh

Day 7: 85 lakh

Day 8: 71 lakh

Total: 11.11 crore

Now that the film has surpassed the 10 crore mark at the box office and axed the most profitable Telugu film of 2024 – 25, except Little Hearts, it would be interesting to see what will be the next milestone for this little rural romance, which is winning hearts big time!

Raju Weds Rambai Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the rural drama at the box office after 8 days.

India Net Collection: 11.11 crore

India Gross Collection: 13.1 crore

Budget: 2.5 crore

Profit: 8.61 crore

ROI%: 344.4%

Overseas Gross Collection: 0.6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 13.7 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

